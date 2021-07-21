HempCoin (THC) Price Down 10% This Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $148.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded down 10% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,729.88 or 0.99926530 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00031865 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006046 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00050010 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000763 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00009720 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003065 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000438 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000095 BTC.
HempCoin Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “
Buying and Selling HempCoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.