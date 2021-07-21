Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.48

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.48 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:HHI traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 170 ($2.22). The stock had a trading volume of 75,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,469. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 176.77. The company has a market capitalization of £218.61 million and a P/E ratio of -8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52. Henderson High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121 ($1.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 189.50 ($2.48).

Get Henderson High Income Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Silver acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,099.82).

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.