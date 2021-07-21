Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Position Increased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,184,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459,181 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.84% of Henry Schein worth $82,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $593,192.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,300.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,601. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.80.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.