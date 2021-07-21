Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Position Decreased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,595,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,113 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 1.13% of Henry Schein worth $110,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after purchasing an additional 740,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,482,000 after acquiring an additional 127,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,381,000 after acquiring an additional 233,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,675,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,356,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,900,000 after acquiring an additional 240,730 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

HSIC opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

