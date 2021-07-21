HEROcoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.30 Million (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. HEROcoin has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $89,261.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00047731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013452 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $248.32 or 0.00785103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

PLAY is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

