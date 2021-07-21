Hess (HES) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hess (NYSE:HES) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Hess to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hess to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HES opened at $74.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.99 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.20. Hess has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $91.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on HES. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.44.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 141,784 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $2,508,158.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,139,979 shares of company stock valued at $83,451,364. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

