Hess Midstream (HESM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hess Midstream to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HESM opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $575.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4526 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 138.17%.

In other Hess Midstream news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $2,741,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several research firms recently commented on HESM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

