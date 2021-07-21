Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 75.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 52.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,930. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.17. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.