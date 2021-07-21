High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Trading 0.1% Higher

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.51. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03.

High Liner Foods Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLNFF)

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

