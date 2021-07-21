High Performance Blockchain 24 Hour Volume Hits $219,397.00 (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $6.18 million and $219,397.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0845 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

About High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

