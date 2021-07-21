Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,189,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,480,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,514,000 after purchasing an additional 225,428 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 33.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after purchasing an additional 605,514 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,310,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 451,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,483,000. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIMX opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.57.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

