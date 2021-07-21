Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HCXLF. Bank of America began coverage on Hiscox in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hiscox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.03 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hiscox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCXLF opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Hiscox has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.61.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

