HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HVBT) Shares Up 9.6%

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HVBT) shot up 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.40. 112,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,844,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HVBT)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

