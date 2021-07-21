Hive Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $117.57 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000118 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000468 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001321 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 422,191,882 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

