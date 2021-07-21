Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMLP shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Friday, April 9th. upped their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,812,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 97,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 71,318 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

