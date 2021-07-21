Hoge Finance (HOGE) Reaches One Day Volume of $724,983.00

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $37.29 million and $724,983.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hoge Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00047153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013335 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.49 or 0.00803655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hoge Finance Coin Profile

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 406,713,942,930 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hoge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.