Holocene Advisors LP Buys 15,031 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of NuVasive worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,027,000 after buying an additional 1,014,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,449,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,128,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 876,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,466,000 after buying an additional 59,862 shares during the period.

Get NuVasive alerts:

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,566 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.18. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NUVA shares. Truist increased their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. increased their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.