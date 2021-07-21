Holocene Advisors LP Makes New $5.58 Million Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $498.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.22.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total value of $449,732.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKTX opened at $460.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $456.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

