Holocene Advisors LP Takes $5.99 Million Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 431,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Nikola as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nikola by 786.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nikola by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.51. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

