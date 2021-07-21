Hologic (HOLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Hologic has set its Q3 2021 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.00-1.15 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hologic to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $70.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hologic has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOLX. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, cut their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

