Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.38 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will report $28.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.30 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $25.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $112.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.49 million to $114.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $107.97 million, with estimates ranging from $105.70 million to $110.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $39.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $39,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.