Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Declares Dividend of $0.14

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.
Hope Bancorp has increased its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NASDAQ HOPE traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. 1,209,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,405. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.
About Hope Bancorp
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.