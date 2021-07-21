HOQU (HQX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.05 Million

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. HOQU has a market capitalization of $354,591.95 and approximately $1.05 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HOQU has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00047193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013435 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.12 or 0.00795260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

