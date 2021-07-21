Horizon Protocol Hits Market Cap of $4.90 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $4.90 million and $98,657.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00037687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00104132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00143090 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,194.73 or 1.00693222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

