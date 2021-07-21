Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.54

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 24224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 130.68% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter.

In other news, SVP Michael Dolan sold 53,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $499,272.47. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,659,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,226,000 after buying an additional 27,561 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,896,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,792,000 after buying an additional 318,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,752,000 after buying an additional 140,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,174,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,428,000 after buying an additional 1,690,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,928,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after buying an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

