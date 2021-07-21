Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.35

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.35 and last traded at $83.24, with a volume of 3334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.76.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.17.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $283,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $519,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after buying an additional 1,144,655 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.