Howdoo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $476,151.00 (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Howdoo has a market cap of $7.83 million and $476,151.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 471,921,850 coins. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

