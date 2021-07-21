HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 69.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

HTGM traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,540. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.40.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 120.05% and a negative net margin of 261.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 524,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 82,115 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC grew its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount.

