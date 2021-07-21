HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Sells $6,395,097.60 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00.

HUBS stock traded up $7.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $584.49. The stock had a trading volume of 231,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,292. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $215.64 and a one year high of $616.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $541.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.25 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

