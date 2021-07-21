Humanscape (HUM) Market Cap Hits $42.12 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $42.12 million and $8.63 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 533,384,635 coins. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

