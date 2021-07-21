Humanscape (HUM) Price Hits $0.0781 on Major Exchanges

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $41.67 million and $9.88 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0781 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Humanscape

HUM is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 533,384,635 coins. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

