HUNT (HUNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.48 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $26.48 million and $8.75 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00047550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.51 or 0.00788309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.