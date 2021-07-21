Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,869,910 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,183 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Huntington Bancshares worth $29,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 770,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after buying an additional 26,591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 62,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 38,169 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,856,000 after buying an additional 54,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.