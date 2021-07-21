Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,972 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Huntsman worth $9,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,681,000 after purchasing an additional 856,885 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,131 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,571,000 after acquiring an additional 464,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,563,000 after buying an additional 282,295 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Huntsman by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,887,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,238,000 after buying an additional 49,493 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

NYSE:HUN opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.53%.

In related news, VP Randy W. Wright sold 42,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,237,032.29. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.