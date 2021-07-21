Huobi Token (HT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.40 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for about $8.33 or 0.00026285 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $203.87 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013332 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.73 or 0.00787787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,856,506 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

