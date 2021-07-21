Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Huron Consulting Group worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HURN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 157,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

HURN opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $97,460.00. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,881.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,717 shares of company stock worth $1,048,000 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HURN. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

