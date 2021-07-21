Hush (HUSH) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,490.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 36.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Hush has a market cap of $1.48 million and $1,490.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hush has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.62 or 0.00295691 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00119985 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00154571 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

