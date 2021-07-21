HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.49

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.49 and last traded at $41.49, with a volume of 6372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.04.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82.
About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
