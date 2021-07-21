HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.49

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.49 and last traded at $41.49, with a volume of 6372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,224,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,829,000 after acquiring an additional 737,837 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,960,000 after acquiring an additional 472,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 183,672 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,916,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,391,000 after acquiring an additional 104,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

