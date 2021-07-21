HyperCash (HC) Price Hits $0.65 on Top Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002055 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HyperCash has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. HyperCash has a market cap of $29.43 million and $3.73 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,730.14 or 0.99879456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00032911 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.03 or 0.01205686 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00453582 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00340136 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005962 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00050932 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.