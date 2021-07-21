HyperDAO Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,272.00 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $5.60 million and $14,272.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00047371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00013489 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.71 or 0.00800810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,605,192 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

