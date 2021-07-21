HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HYRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of HyreCar stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 708,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,553. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $369.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 2.88. HyreCar has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. Analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HyreCar news, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,435.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Grace Mellis sold 32,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $563,502.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,617.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,677 shares of company stock worth $1,961,991. Insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,506,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after buying an additional 271,977 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 392,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 139,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 25,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 127,477 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

