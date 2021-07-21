I/O Coin (IOC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.37 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $10.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.69 or 0.00436576 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002777 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00013344 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.83 or 0.01402022 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,998,901 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

