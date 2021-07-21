iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$65.95. iA Financial shares last traded at C$65.82, with a volume of 129,093 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IAG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on iA Financial from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$79.57.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$331.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 8.3799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Company Profile (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

