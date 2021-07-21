IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the quarter. IAA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC owned about 0.05% of IAA worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAA. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAA by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in IAA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in IAA by 35.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in IAA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in IAA by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:IAA traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,761. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.72. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

