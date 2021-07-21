Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Trading Down 15.4% This Week

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $3.18 million and $1,818.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $10,258.25 or 0.32138605 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00037682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00102751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00141649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,954.35 or 1.00111452 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

