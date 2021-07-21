ICHI (ICHI) Price Reaches $2.83 on Exchanges

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $2.83 or 0.00008858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $2.43 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00037596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00102116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00141787 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,949.21 or 1.00081146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,224,352 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

