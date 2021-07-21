ICHI (ICHI) Trading Down 8.6% This Week

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $2.78 or 0.00008808 BTC on major exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $8.97 million and $2.49 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00039011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00107136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00142049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,607.25 or 1.00025989 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,224,259 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

