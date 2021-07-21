ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.10-9.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30-5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.ICON Public also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.100-$9.500 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ICON Public from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.07. 1,096,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,661. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $168.76 and a 52-week high of $234.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, analysts expect that ICON Public will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

