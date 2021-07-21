IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.
IDYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.
In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,107 shares of company stock worth $189,664. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:IDYA traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.57. 166,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,362. The stock has a market cap of $709.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.92. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.52.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
