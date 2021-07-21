IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

IDYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,107 shares of company stock worth $189,664. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDYA traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.57. 166,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,362. The stock has a market cap of $709.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.92. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.52.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

