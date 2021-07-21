IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Trading Down 17.1%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF)’s stock price dropped 17.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $190.72 million and a P/E ratio of -6.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

